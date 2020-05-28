Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng

28 May 2020 6:25 PM
by
Tags:
UCT Vice-Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng
Generation C
UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries.

University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says there is a need to listen to a set of voices she describes as Generation C - "people who care deeply about creation, curation, connection, community and achieving the sustainable development goals".

In a column published in the Mail & Guardian this month, Phakeng says these are the people behind Fees Must Fall, Rhodes Must Fall, to name a few.

They have been asking difficult questions to some success but not always listened to. Here in South Africa we have seen Generation C in great action during the Fallist movement. In a way they forced us to do things, some of which we knew had to be done but never got around to them. They didn't win everything but they pushed us to think differently.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT

Phakeng says as those who led the Fallist movement sit in Parliament, they need to be giving direction.

They are in the seat of power, they need to be giving direction and helping us get the things that their activism was about.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT

I think what we are seeing is the beginning and if we don't pull them in to make them lead, they will take over and lead anyway.

Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...


