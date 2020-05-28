"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng
University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng says there is a need to listen to a set of voices she describes as Generation C - "people who care deeply about creation, curation, connection, community and achieving the sustainable development goals".
In a column published in the Mail & Guardian this month, Phakeng says these are the people behind Fees Must Fall, Rhodes Must Fall, to name a few.
They have been asking difficult questions to some success but not always listened to. Here in South Africa we have seen Generation C in great action during the Fallist movement. In a way they forced us to do things, some of which we knew had to be done but never got around to them. They didn't win everything but they pushed us to think differently.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT
Phakeng says as those who led the Fallist movement sit in Parliament, they need to be giving direction.
They are in the seat of power, they need to be giving direction and helping us get the things that their activism was about.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT
I think what we are seeing is the beginning and if we don't pull them in to make them lead, they will take over and lead anyway.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice-chancellor - UCT
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
More from Local
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?
The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter.Read More
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela
Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.Read More
[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'
Busisiwe Deyi shares how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her father.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations
National Command Council members are briefing the nation on Level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More
'It is within the rights of the military to have their own disciplinary hearing'
SAHRC commissioner Reverend Chris Nissen says legal proceedings must be allowed to continue in the Collins Khosa matter.Read More
Ukhozi FM DJ received incorrect COVID-19 results, says diagnostic lab
The error was apparently due to a lab employee prematurely releasing the results.Read More
'No school will be allowed to operate if safety measures are not adhered to'
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga reflects on the readiness of schools for reopening on 1 June.Read More
[LISTEN] ShopSafe app developed to make your shopping experience easier
Lightsone and Tracker have developed an app called ShopSafe to provide consumers with the best shopping times.Read More
IRS Forensic Investigations reports rise in PPE-related fraud
Chief executive Chad Thomas says the majority of complaints are of none supply of goods that have already been paid for.Read More