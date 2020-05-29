Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Eusebius McKaiser Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 May 2020 5:18 PM
View all Local
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
View all Politics
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers. 25 May 2020 6:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2020 8:44 AM
[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 May 2020 8:59 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

29 May 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
GCIS
communications
Pumla Williams
She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability.

After eight years as the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information Systems department, Phumla Williams has finally been appointed in the position.

Williams in 2018 testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture and described she endured abused from previous ministers in that department.

RELATED: Phumla Williams: I was tortured by Faith Muthambi

She joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about her appointment and says as human beings, we need to forget that certain things happened so that we save our souls.

I have tried as much as I can not to drop the ball to the people of South Africa that I serve. I never allowed my pain to be transferred to the people that I serve.

Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS

She says the mandate of the GCIS is to send government's message to the most vulnerable of South Africans.

We have tried as much as we can to make sure that our political principals have a brief and we send a consistant message.

Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS

Listen below to the full conversation:


29 May 2020 7:34 AM
by
Tags:
GCIS
communications
Pumla Williams

More from Politics

202003404 Malema1

Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN

28 May 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'

28 May 2020 8:14 AM

Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dudu myeni

More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa

28 May 2020 7:36 AM

CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ewmbw85xkaapx-ejpg

How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?

27 May 2020 5:11 PM

Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism

27 May 2020 11:31 AM

Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre

27 May 2020 7:59 AM

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190211crossjpg

'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'

27 May 2020 7:33 AM

God's Church Must Rise chairperson Bishop Bheki Ngcobo says the church should have been deemed an essential service at Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mbali

DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress

26 May 2020 1:31 PM

Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19

26 May 2020 1:01 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

Politics

SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius

Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] Media briefing on COVID-19 level 3 lockdown regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Mines not complying with COVID-19 regulations will be closed, says Makhura

28 May 2020 10:48 AM

Nedlac to review UIF’s capacity to pay COVID-19 relief funds

28 May 2020 10:18 AM

Mthembu: Cigarettes sales will be allowed under level 2

28 May 2020 8:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA