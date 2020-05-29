Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position
After eight years as the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information Systems department, Phumla Williams has finally been appointed in the position.
Williams in 2018 testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture and described she endured abused from previous ministers in that department.
RELATED: Phumla Williams: I was tortured by Faith Muthambi
She joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about her appointment and says as human beings, we need to forget that certain things happened so that we save our souls.
I have tried as much as I can not to drop the ball to the people of South Africa that I serve. I never allowed my pain to be transferred to the people that I serve.Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS
She says the mandate of the GCIS is to send government's message to the most vulnerable of South Africans.
We have tried as much as we can to make sure that our political principals have a brief and we send a consistant message.Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.Read More
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'
Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.Read More
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa
CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson.Read More
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?
Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme.Read More
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'
Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.Read More
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism
Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity.Read More
Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre
Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.Read More
'Even though 50 is low, the church can compromise, virus is spiritual warfare'
God's Church Must Rise chairperson Bishop Bheki Ngcobo says the church should have been deemed an essential service at Level 5.Read More
DA MPL Mbali Ntuli voices concerns over proposed virtual congress
Ntuli's campaign spokesperson Sam Mgobozi has confirmed that she has written to the party's public representatives.Read More
Dlamini-Zuma briefs NCOP on government's response on COVID-19
EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update of the briefing by Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Read More