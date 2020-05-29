Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

After eight years as the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information Systems department, Phumla Williams has finally been appointed in the position.

Williams in 2018 testified at the Zondo Commission into State Capture and described she endured abused from previous ministers in that department.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to talk about her appointment and says as human beings, we need to forget that certain things happened so that we save our souls.

I have tried as much as I can not to drop the ball to the people of South Africa that I serve. I never allowed my pain to be transferred to the people that I serve. Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS

She says the mandate of the GCIS is to send government's message to the most vulnerable of South Africans.

We have tried as much as we can to make sure that our political principals have a brief and we send a consistant message. Phumla Williams, Director- general - GCIS

