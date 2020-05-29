[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

Social media is upset after Madonna's son David danced in honour of George Floyd who was brutality murdered by the police.

Watch the video below:

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

