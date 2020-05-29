[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Movies: Africa festival
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile: Donald Valoyi, Founder of Zulzi
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Donald Valoyi
Today at 14:35
Unplugged: Bongi Mvuyana
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bongi Mvuyana
Today at 15:45
Unpacking SA’s 14 Covid-19 hotspots & How behind is SA on Covid-19 testing with Kyle Cowan
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kyle Cowan - Investigative journalist at News24
Today at 15:53
SANDF
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 16:20
SAHRC pleas for Education Department to rethink reopening of schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andre Gaum
Today at 17:11
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir pay tribute to Covid-19 essential workers.
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 18:09
YES is sending its first export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Rev Peter Storey: 'Who influenced government to open congregation worship?' Eusebius McKaiser speaks to various religious leaders about their decision not to reopen their places of worship on Level 3. 29 May 2020 11:40 AM
"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries. 28 May 2020 6:25 PM
[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA? The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter. 28 May 2020 5:53 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today's edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:28 AM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA's fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection. 19 May 2020 12:37 PM
[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

29 May 2020 8:28 AM
by
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

Social media is upset after Madonna's son David danced in honour of George Floyd who was brutality murdered by the police.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral

29 May 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'

28 May 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

28 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

27 May 2020 8:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Little boy's exercise routine leaves us in stitches

27 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Queens College pupils singing to Matrics last year goes viral

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Tyson Ngubeni as Bob O'Connor describing amagwinya goes viral

26 May 2020 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Philharmonic orchestras record African Union anthem to celebrate Africa Day

25 May 2020 5:57 PM

CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe spoke to Joanne Joseph about the process of putting the piece together under lockdown.

Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai

25 May 2020 4:29 PM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

