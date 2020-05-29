Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Cachét Creative owner Jade Starkey says her company is a full events company that was founded in 2016.

We specialise in wedding and event planning and on the day wedding and event management. We pride ourselves in not only building relationships with our service providers but with our couples as well. Jade Starkey, Owner - Cachét Creative

She says her company thrives on social gatherings and due to the pandemic her business has come to a halt.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation: