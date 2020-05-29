British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban
British American Tobacco has announced that it has started legal proceedings to challenge government's decision to extend the ban on tobacco sales under level three of the lockdown.
In a statement on Friday, the company said it wants the prohibition on sales of tobacco products lifted urgently.
