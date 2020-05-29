Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:30 PM
by
Tags:
Sexual rights
Sexual Health
sexual pleasure
In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.

Is your right to sexual pleasure being honoured?

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right and how this is intertwined with one's sexual health.

The idea of sexual pleasure is in the World Health Organisation's declaration of sexual rights and sexual health. The word pleasure does occur where it says you have the right to sexual pleasure.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

In Mexico City last year, the World Association of Sexual Health had their congress and they created a new declaration specifically on sexual pleasure. What they saying is that the association recognises that sexual pleasure is a physical and or psychological satisfaction and enjoyment derived from shared or solitary erotic experiences....

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Dr Eve emphasises the importance of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences free of coercion, discrimination and violence.

Self-determination, consent, safety, privacy, confidence and the ability to communicate and negotiate sexual relations are key enabling factors for pleasure to contribute to sexual health and well-being.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

She says many are not able to exercise their sexual rights mostly because there is injustice around self-determination, consent, safety and privacy and the ability to communicate and negotiate sexual relations.

How much are people actually feeling free, positive and empowered to ask for the sexual pleasure that they are seeking in whatever way or form that is, within their relationships currently?

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Part of attaining sexual pleasure, Dr Eve says, the first point is in your own body.

What will give you personal pleasure is feeling confident in your own body, that in itself can give you pleasure. The first point of pleasure is in your own body, finding that my body is not my place of stigma but my place of joy.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


