Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan
The leave to appeal application which the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lodged in a case involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report on Friday was dismissed by the Constitution Court.
Mkhwebane and the EFF approached the court last year, seeking to appeal a court order that interdicted the Public Protector's remedial action against Gordhan while he took the report on review.
Clement Mayathela on the Midday Report speaks to Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji to give more insight on the judgment.
This is a precedent-setting judgment that clarifies a very important question, which is whether the Public Protector can be interdicted in the interim while a judicial review of a case is pending before the courts and it has to be applied to such an important interdict. Those matters were clarified and it was a significant matter indeed.Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer - Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan
Listen below to the full conversation:
