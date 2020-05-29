Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan

The leave to appeal application which the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lodged in a case involving Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the so-called South African Revenue Service "rogue unit" report on Friday was dismissed by the Constitution Court.

Mkhwebane and the EFF approached the court last year, seeking to appeal a court order that interdicted the Public Protector's remedial action against Gordhan while he took the report on review.

RELATED: Gordhan questions timing of Mkhwebane's report in affidavit

Clement Mayathela on the Midday Report speaks to Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji to give more insight on the judgment.

This is a precedent-setting judgment that clarifies a very important question, which is whether the Public Protector can be interdicted in the interim while a judicial review of a case is pending before the courts and it has to be applied to such an important interdict. Those matters were clarified and it was a significant matter indeed. Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer - Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan

Listen below to the full conversation: