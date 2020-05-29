Getwine.co.za temporarily halts online sales due to large influx of orders
One of the country's biggest online wine stores says it has been inundated with orders since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will be moving to Level 3 as of 1 June.
Getwine.co.za has temporarily halted online sales due to the large influx of orders.
Chief operating officer Johan Wegner says the flood of orders coming in were worse than Black Friday.
Our website was still fully functional and customers could make purchases to be delivered whenever restrictsions would ease, so we received orders right through April but we weren't that busy.Johan Wegner, Chief operating officer - Getwine.co.za
It dramatically escalated during May and since the President announced that we would be moved to level 3 there was a rush of orders way beyond any Black Friday proportion that we have seen before.Johan Wegner, Chief operating officer - Getwine.co.za
There is a massive backlog and our feeling is that at this stage we must first serve the customers that placed their orders during the lockdown period. The moment we can clear some of the backlog with those customers, we will reopen the website again.Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.co.za
