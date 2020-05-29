George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

Minneapolis in America has seen a third day of protests over the death of George Floyd.

A police officer was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, 46, despite him saying he could not breathe.

The death of Floyd has sparked a wave of protests in the country with his family calling for the police officers involved to be charged with murder.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou about the developments in Minneapolis.

RELATED: Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

George Floyd's family have been demanding that the four police officers implicated face murder charges. Nadia Neophytou - Correspondent - Eyewitness News

The prosecutors have said they are still gathering evidence and that is why we have seen the city erupt overnight. Nadia Neophytou - Correspondent - Eyewitness News

Neophytou says President Donald Trump and Twitter have been brushing up against each other following his tweets.

Listen to the full interview below...