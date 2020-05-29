[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs

Many people have turned to online grocery shopping since the start of the lockdown with the likes of Zulzi seeing an uptake of 2,000 orders per day.

The company has increased its capacity and managed to hire more people irrespective of job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in other industries.

This type of growth however comes with its challenges says founder Donald Valoyi.

Valoyi spoke to Azania Mosaka about the sustainability and future of e-commerce.

It always helps to look ahead, e-commerce is definitely one of those spaces when you look at it year on year, it has been growing at over 30 percent... it is definitely a good space to be in irrespective of COVID-19. Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi

This type of growth always comes with some challenges, and I think during lockdown what was more challenging is the act that there were a lot of changes, even the operating hours of the stores. Before this we used to operate from 8am to 8pm. Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi

We still hiring more people, even on the tech side which I think is one of the things that are very fulfilling for me. Even during lockdown, a lot of people will get retrenched and the following day when you hire them they very excited... Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi

Some of the most important skills we need is definitely the tech, so we are always looking for guys that are very good at tech, in fact right now we are looking to triple the team that we have. Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi

