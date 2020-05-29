[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs
Many people have turned to online grocery shopping since the start of the lockdown with the likes of Zulzi seeing an uptake of 2,000 orders per day.
The company has increased its capacity and managed to hire more people irrespective of job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in other industries.
This type of growth however comes with its challenges says founder Donald Valoyi.
Valoyi spoke to Azania Mosaka about the sustainability and future of e-commerce.
It always helps to look ahead, e-commerce is definitely one of those spaces when you look at it year on year, it has been growing at over 30 percent... it is definitely a good space to be in irrespective of COVID-19.Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi
This type of growth always comes with some challenges, and I think during lockdown what was more challenging is the act that there were a lot of changes, even the operating hours of the stores. Before this we used to operate from 8am to 8pm.Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi
We still hiring more people, even on the tech side which I think is one of the things that are very fulfilling for me. Even during lockdown, a lot of people will get retrenched and the following day when you hire them they very excited...Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi
Some of the most important skills we need is definitely the tech, so we are always looking for guys that are very good at tech, in fact right now we are looking to triple the team that we have.Donald Valoyi, Founder - Zulzi
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Business
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.Read More
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic
Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.Read More
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help
Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth .Read More
SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction?
On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual.Read More
Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?
The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.Read More
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment
RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm.Read More
The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon
One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.Read More
Does science really drive government's response to Covid-19?
Does regulation inconsistencies give reason to doubt that the Covid-19 response is driven by science?Read More