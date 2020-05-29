[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana
Singer and songwriter Bongi Mvuyana has released the first two singles of her recent partnership with Berlin-based distribution label, Paradise Sound System.
Mvuyana fuses soul, jazz and folk music to deliver a fresh alternative soul sound to music lover.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Mvuyana says the album was ready six years ago.
In the past six years, there has been some stuff we were trying to sort out and I think it was a blessing in disguise.Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer
Sometimes your work is ready and you are not. And for me, I think its such a blessing that it is releasing now. From an artistry perspective, I'm more ready to give what I have.Bongi Mvuyana, Singer, songwriter and performer
Watch the full interview below...
