Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:10
Unwise to bet against China over the long term, says Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:12
YES is sending its first export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday

29 May 2020 3:58 PM
by
Tags:
Food parcels
good samaritan
#Covid19
Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane
Rathupetsane says he provided groceries for 40 families in Alexandra and 40 families in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

In celebration of his 40th birthday, Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane decided to provide food for forty families in Alexandra township and forty families in his village in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Rathupetsane who was born in Tzaneen but lives and works in Alexandra.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph about his good gesture, Rathupetsane says when the lockdown started he met a lot of people while at work who were struggling to make ends meet.

Because of COVID-19 I realised many people are hungry. I collected a list of forty people in Alexandra and I asked my friend to collect another forty people in my village in Tzaneen.

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane

Yesterday we contributed the food parcels. There are a lot of good police officers doing good other there.

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane

Listen to the full interview below...


Share this:
