Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday
In celebration of his 40th birthday, Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane decided to provide food for forty families in Alexandra township and forty families in his village in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Rathupetsane who was born in Tzaneen but lives and works in Alexandra.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph about his good gesture, Rathupetsane says when the lockdown started he met a lot of people while at work who were struggling to make ends meet.
Because of COVID-19 I realised many people are hungry. I collected a list of forty people in Alexandra and I asked my friend to collect another forty people in my village in Tzaneen.Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane
Yesterday we contributed the food parcels. There are a lot of good police officers doing good other there.Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane
Listen to the full interview below...
