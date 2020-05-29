[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing
News24 has mapped out the number of Covid-19 hotspots which has risen to 14.
Joanne Joseph spoke to investigative journalist Kyle Cowan for a break down of the statistics and the apparent backlog in South Africa's testing.
As it stands right now according to the department of health, there are 96, 480 tests in the backlog as of the 25th of May. We must remember that this changes on a daily basis, it is not a static number but either way we should be concerned if that number is anything above 10,000.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
It is a very difficult balancing act and the only time that we will really be able to ramp up at any significant degree is if we start locally manufacturing testing kits.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
To be classified as a hotspot currently, the department of health criteria is there must be more than five average active cases over a certain period of time per 100,000 people. There 14 of these districts around the country with the city of Cape Town being the hardest hit one with 117 active cases on average per 100,000 people and that is followed by Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape with 43 and 26.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
What's concerning is that the Eastern Cape is catching up fast, it was almost nowhere two or three weeks ago and now suddenly we are seeing quite a sharp increase in cases there... it is definitely an area that we have to keep an eye on.Kyle Cowan, Investigative journalist - News24
