Unisa apologises for online exam glitches

University of South Africa (Unisa) has apologised to its students who faced glitches on Thursday while writing their online exams.

Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says the system was overloaded but they have managed to expand their capacity.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Mckay says students did not face any glitches on Friday.

What went wrong yesterday, I can assure you, it has been corrected. There were problems of very high traffic problems on the site yesterday. Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

Overnight we have expanded all the capacities and we put various links where students could upload their exams. Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

We recognise some of the big exams would cause stress on the system and so those were moved. Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

