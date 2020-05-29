Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:10
Unwise to bet against China over the long term, says Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:12
YES is sending its first export order of masks made by township entrepreneurs to the EU, to Belgium.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Unisa apologises for online exam glitches Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today. 29 May 2020 4:38 PM
[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing. 29 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference. 28 May 2020 4:14 PM
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19' Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus. 28 May 2020 8:14 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this. 26 May 2020 2:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
View all World
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
Celebrating Africa Day with Thandiswa Mazwai The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 25 May 2020 4:29 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Unisa apologises for online exam glitches

29 May 2020 4:38 PM
by
Tags:
Unisa
Unisa exams
exams
online glitch
Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today.

University of South Africa (Unisa) has apologised to its students who faced glitches on Thursday while writing their online exams.

Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says the system was overloaded but they have managed to expand their capacity.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Mckay says students did not face any glitches on Friday.

What went wrong yesterday, I can assure you, it has been corrected. There were problems of very high traffic problems on the site yesterday.

Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

Overnight we have expanded all the capacities and we put various links where students could upload their exams.

Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

We recognise some of the big exams would cause stress on the system and so those were moved.

Veronica Mckay, Deputy dean of education - Unisa

Listen to the full interview below...


29 May 2020 4:38 PM
by
Tags:
Unisa
Unisa exams
exams
online glitch

More from Local

Dineplan logo

Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers

29 May 2020 5:22 PM

While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-05-29-at-154020jpeg

Sergeant Matome Rathupetsane blesses 80 families with groceries for his birthday

29 May 2020 3:58 PM

Rathupetsane says he provided groceries for 40 families in Alexandra and 40 families in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Friends at a bar drinking wine 123rflifestyle 123rf

Getwine.co.za temporarily halts online sales due to large influx of orders

29 May 2020 1:21 PM

Chief operating officer Johan Wegner says the flood of orders coming in were worse than Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Rev Peter Storey: 'Who influenced government to open congregation worship?'

29 May 2020 11:40 AM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to various religious leaders about their decision not to reopen their places of worship on Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamokgethi Phakeng

"Generation C" asks difficult questions but are not always listened to - Phakeng

28 May 2020 6:25 PM

UCT vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng describes this generation as those who are pushing boundaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kiswahili-1jpg

[LISTEN] Should Kiswahili become an official language in SA?

28 May 2020 5:53 PM

The Windybrow Arts Theatre is set to host an online discussion on the matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown

28 May 2020 5:18 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160217Manamela.jpg

Every student has to be given a fair opportunity - Buti Manamela

28 May 2020 5:02 PM

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela explains how the phased-in approach for universities & TVET colleges will work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] 'A single carrier is a risk to multiple sites - work, family, friends'

28 May 2020 3:36 PM

Busisiwe Deyi shares how COVID-19 has affected her family after her sibling and mother contracted the virus from her father.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan

Politics

Unisa apologises for online exam glitches

Local

British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban

Politics

EWN Highlights

CoCT urges Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening parks, beaches

29 May 2020 4:54 PM

Old Mutual hopes to make announcement on new CEO soon - chairperson

29 May 2020 3:14 PM

Gauteng's spike in COVID-19 cases due to Merafong mine infections - Makhura

29 May 2020 3:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA