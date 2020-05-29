Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers

Dineplan, along with 702 have exceeded expectations buy selling 2.2 million rands worth of vouchers.

While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Dineplan owner and Voucher Plan founder Greg Whitfield says the project has benefited a range of businesses.

There is a whole range of businesses from pet grooming, to hair salons, to adventures and all kinds of things that are going to be opening up once the lockdown is lifted. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan

Voucher plan is not ending, so people can still support small businesses and if there are anymore businesses that want to get on board, they are welcome to do so. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan

We certainly won't be switching it off, how it will exist exactly in the future we will still have to work out. Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan

Click on the link below to hear more...