Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers
Dineplan, along with 702 have exceeded expectations buy selling 2.2 million rands worth of vouchers.
While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Dineplan owner and Voucher Plan founder Greg Whitfield says the project has benefited a range of businesses.
There is a whole range of businesses from pet grooming, to hair salons, to adventures and all kinds of things that are going to be opening up once the lockdown is lifted.Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan
Voucher plan is not ending, so people can still support small businesses and if there are anymore businesses that want to get on board, they are welcome to do so.Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan
We certainly won't be switching it off, how it will exist exactly in the future we will still have to work out.Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown
Save Nirvana Touch from shutting down during lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Support EVA Beauty | Aesthetics and help keep it open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Unique Beans open
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Support Andrew Howes Photography by purchasing a Dineplan voucher
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Ophelia Cafe open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
Help save Harvey World Travel Northcliff with vouchers from Dineplan
Owner Belinda Magua says they are looking forward to starting up when the lockdown comes to the level for opening up.Read More
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan
Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays.Read More
Help save Little Chefs Club with vouchers from Dineplan
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More