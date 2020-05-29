Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Unisa apologises for online exam glitches Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today. 29 May 2020 4:38 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers

29 May 2020 5:22 PM
by
While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

Dineplan, along with 702 have exceeded expectations buy selling 2.2 million rands worth of vouchers.

While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Dineplan owner and Voucher Plan founder Greg Whitfield says the project has benefited a range of businesses.

There is a whole range of businesses from pet grooming, to hair salons, to adventures and all kinds of things that are going to be opening up once the lockdown is lifted.

Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan 

Voucher plan is not ending, so people can still support small businesses and if there are anymore businesses that want to get on board, they are welcome to do so.

Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan 

We certainly won't be switching it off, how it will exist exactly in the future we will still have to work out.

Greg Whitfield, Owner of Dineplan and founder of Voucher Plan 

Click on the link below to hear more...


