Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Prof Tim Noakes
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tim Noakes, Prof - Prof Noakes retired as the Professor and Director of the Research Unit of Exercise Science and Sport
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Thula Ndema - Founder of Sobae
Thato Mbongeni Masondo - Founder of Sobae
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions. 29 May 2020 6:10 PM
Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue. 29 May 2020 5:22 PM
Unisa apologises for online exam glitches Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today. 29 May 2020 4:38 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
South Africa has 52% recovery rate with 634,996 tests conducted The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday was 25,937 and recoveries to date were 13,451. 27 May 2020 10:25 PM
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19 Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19. 19 May 2020 1:23 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

29 May 2020 6:10 PM
by
Department of Education
FEDSAS
SGBs
Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) released a statement today saying they have met with various teacher trade unions to discuss schools' state readiness to return on Monday, as announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Driver speaks to the Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz on why they believe that schools should not reopen on the 1st of June.

It was clear to us that from all the reports we have received from the ground level that in many cases the provinces are not ready, personal protective equipment has not been delivered and there is just a bit of chaotic situation in some areas in the country.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Northern Cape has already announced that they will not be reopening this Monday, they will only be reopening on the 8th. We thought that it be important that we speak to the minister and say: 'Let us give ourselves a couple of more days to make sure that everybody is at the same level of readiness.'

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

We had a meeting with the deputy minister and the Department of Education this morning and conveyed the message to them, in very good spirit.

It was decided that we will the minister and the council of education ministers tomorrow afternoon to convey our concerns to them and to see if we can't get common ground in terms of delay so we can make sure that every single school, as far as humanly possible is in a state of readiness, to receive children and educators back under conditions which would promote the health, safety and wellbeing of everybody concerned.

Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Listen below for more ...


