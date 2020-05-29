School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools
The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) released a statement today saying they have met with various teacher trade unions to discuss schools' state readiness to return on Monday, as announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Driver speaks to the Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz on why they believe that schools should not reopen on the 1st of June.
It was clear to us that from all the reports we have received from the ground level that in many cases the provinces are not ready, personal protective equipment has not been delivered and there is just a bit of chaotic situation in some areas in the country.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
Northern Cape has already announced that they will not be reopening this Monday, they will only be reopening on the 8th. We thought that it be important that we speak to the minister and say: 'Let us give ourselves a couple of more days to make sure that everybody is at the same level of readiness.'Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
We had a meeting with the deputy minister and the Department of Education this morning and conveyed the message to them, in very good spirit.
It was decided that we will the minister and the council of education ministers tomorrow afternoon to convey our concerns to them and to see if we can't get common ground in terms of delay so we can make sure that every single school, as far as humanly possible is in a state of readiness, to receive children and educators back under conditions which would promote the health, safety and wellbeing of everybody concerned.Paul Colditz, CEO - Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools
