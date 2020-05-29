PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers

Singer and musician PJ Powers and her band have collaborated with the Tygerberg Children's Choir to honour South Africa's essential workers by recording a rendition of the hit song World in Union.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive, Powers says it is a more sympathetic version of the song.

She describes how essential workers have managed to keep the wheels turning.

I think globally the essential workers have come under fire right from the start of this dreadful pandemic...they have basically put themselves a the coalface and at the most dangerous position. There is a lot of danger still around us and I think this song is dedicated to the people that have managed to keep the cogs that have been turning in this country at this wild and unpredictable time. PJ Powers, Singer/Musician

WATCH: World in Union - PJ Powers & Tygerberg Children's Choir (2020 Tribute)

