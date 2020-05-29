PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers
Singer and musician PJ Powers and her band have collaborated with the Tygerberg Children's Choir to honour South Africa's essential workers by recording a rendition of the hit song World in Union.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive, Powers says it is a more sympathetic version of the song.
She describes how essential workers have managed to keep the wheels turning.
I think globally the essential workers have come under fire right from the start of this dreadful pandemic...they have basically put themselves a the coalface and at the most dangerous position. There is a lot of danger still around us and I think this song is dedicated to the people that have managed to keep the cogs that have been turning in this country at this wild and unpredictable time.PJ Powers, Singer/Musician
WATCH: World in Union - PJ Powers & Tygerberg Children's Choir (2020 Tribute)
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
