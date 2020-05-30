Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Streaming issues? Report here
nonn-show-picjpg nonn-show-picjpg
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it. 27 May 2020 6:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
#ExtraTime with SA netball coach Dorette Badenhorst In this week's edition of #ExtraTime, we focus our attention on netball, and we speak to national team coach Dorette Badenhorst wh... 25 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Sport
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 May 2020 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 1:54 PM
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 7:42 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Africa

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 7:42 AM
by
Tags:
Africa day
Africa Day concert
Momo Wandel Soumah
Thione Seck
Cesaria Evora
Bonga
Justin Vali
"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

In celebration of Africa Month, "This is Africa" with Richard Nwamba features 10 of the continent’s legendary names.

Today, the 30 of May, the show will showcase Momo Wandel Soumah from Guinea; Valiha master Justin Vali from the Big Red Island, Madagascar; Thione Seck from Senegal; from the archipelago of Cape Verde the Queen of Mornas and Coladeras Cesária Évora and Bonga from Angola.

This is Africa on 702 for the curious!

MOMO WANDEL SOUMAH

Guinea became the first Francophone country in Sub-Saharan Africa to demand independence from France. French President Charles de Gaulle reluctantly let the Guineans go their own way on 2 October 1958 with Ahmed Sekou Touré as the President. The first thing that Touré did was to call for a cultural revolution that would enable the country’s musicians to unearth the traditional music that was largely dormant when the French still called the shots. Touré’s concept of “authenticité” (authenticity) was decades ahead of that of Mobutu sese Seko’s. One of those musicians who answered the call was the late Momo Wandel Soumah. Soumah and others travelled from village to village listening and documenting the traditional music of almost all the ethnic groups of Guinea. The result of all this hard work is some of the most original traditional music ever to come from the African continent. All Momo Wandel Soumah’s albums are a treasure trove for lovers of traditional African music!

THIONE SECK

If there is someone who proves the folly of turning imperfect humans into demi-gods, it is Thione Ballago Seck. One of Senegal’s most gifted singers, who also happens to come from the griot caste, he was already a multi-millionaire when he decided to supplement his millions by passing off as genuine dough about 120 million US dollars of fake currency. When he was arrested he blamed his lapse in judgement on “maraboutage”, the Senegalese version of witchcraft! But if you ignore all that idiocy you will find in Thione Seck one of the greatest singers alive in Africa today. His vocal prowess is such that, even if the electricity were to disappear during one of his electric performances, he would still be heard above the screaming voices of the excited throngs. By far my favourite Senegalese singer, I choose to applaud his matchless singing talents while despising his vile attempt at illicit gain. I suggest you do the same!

CESÁRIA ÉVORA

If you were to fly to Mindelo, on the island of São Vicente, one of the ten islands that make up the archipelago of Cape Verde, you would land at the Cesária Évora International Airport. After clearing immigration and customs you would be greeted by a barefoot statue of, that is right, Cesária Évora. Decades before African musicians could eke out a living from their craft, Cesária Évora used to sing in the seedy bars of Mindelo to bored sailors who were more interested in checking out the local prostitutes than listening to languid mornas about São Tomé, Angola or some other faraway destination. So, when Cesária was done singing nobody cared to applaud and she, in turn, would light a smoke, take a swig or two from whatever booze the bar owner chose to give her that night and then start another song. This went on for years until compatriot Bana, real name Adriano Gonçalves, invited her to the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. It was there that fellow Cape Verdean and producer José da Silva heard her sing and, as they say, the rest is history.

BONGA

Born Barcelo de Carvalho, this Angolan star always had a nose for trouble. When the Portuguese were still in charge of Africa’s second-largest oil-producing country, Bonga could not keep quiet about the suffering of his fellow Angolans. When he became aware that the Portuguese secret police, PIDE, got wind of his political utterances, he decided to flee to France where he did away with his Portuguese name and started to use Bonga Kwenda or simply Bonga. From then on his music would articulate the oppression of Angolans under the fascist regime of António de Oliveira Salazar and later Marcello Caetano. After the independence of Angola Bonga still found a way of getting himself into trouble. His sympathies were with Jonas Savimbi’s UNITA and the ruling MPLA did not take kindly to that. For years Bonga was persona non grata in Angola. But, Bonga’s politics aside, I don’t know of any Angolan musician who is bigger than this gravel-voiced megastar!

JUSTIN VALI

It is common knowledge that musicians hardly ever use the names given by their parents or some relative. If your name happens to be Justin Rakotondrasoa you better find something far easier and shorter to pronounce. What about Justin Vali? Well, that is more like it. Except Vali is also the name of Madagascar’s most popular tubular bamboo zither. The English call it the valiha but the Malagasy call it just vali. Was this daring or presumptuous of this man to call himself by the name of the Big Red Island’s most beloved musical instrument? I guess when you happen to be the undisputed master of this favourite instrument you are entitled to such an honour. It is true that the French got rid of Madagascar’s last queen, Ranavalona III. But that was back in 1897, way before the current king of valiha was born. But if the Malagasy royals were still around, they would have been entertained by this great master valiha player, playing the royal valiha, of course. But Justin Vali would still find time to play the ancestral valiha too for commoners like me, of course!


30 May 2020 7:42 AM
by
Tags:
Africa day
Africa Day concert
Momo Wandel Soumah
Thione Seck
Cesaria Evora
Bonga
Justin Vali

More from Africa

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus stimulus economic 123rfbusiness 123rf 123rflifestyle

Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases

25 May 2020 6:32 PM

M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

richardjpg

The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

23 May 2020 8:44 PM

This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

23 May 2020 9:01 AM

“This is Africa” with Richard Nwamba will feature 10 of the continent’s legendary names

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moeketsi Majoro

Lesotho prepares to swear in new prime minister

19 May 2020 3:33 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of the latest developments in the Mountain Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines 123rfbusiness 123rf

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful

26 April 2020 4:27 PM

The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

World Local

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Africa

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Transport minister briefing on regulations under lockdown level 3

30 May 2020 2:05 PM

Fuel price set to increase as S. Africans prepare for daily commute from Monday

30 May 2020 11:56 AM

‘We don’t want mines to fear closure and hide cases’, says Mantashe

30 May 2020 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA