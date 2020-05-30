Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

Protests have ignited in Minnesota's Minneapolis and other US cities after the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a police officer.

A video shows the former officer holding his knee to George Floyd's neck as the suspect pleads that he can't breathe.

As outrage mounts, 12-year-old Keedron Bryant shared a powerful video on Instagram, singing about surviving as "a young black man". The song was reportedly penned by his mother.

Former US president Barack Obama referenced the youngster in the statement he posted about Floyd's death.

Obama says Bryant's anguish is shared by millions of others:

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd


