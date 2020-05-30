Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients Richard Nwamba 702 Gradients
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June. 30 May 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.' 29 May 2020 5:57 PM
[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right. 29 May 2020 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370. 29 May 2020 10:21 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
View all World
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
public transport
SA lockdown
lockdown level 3
SA transport sector
domestic air travel
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

Mbalula said the transport sector has to be responsive as more industries resume operations and learners return to school on 1 June.

Public transport will be allowed to operate throughout the day, but restrictions on capacity remain in force.

All drivers’ licence testing centres and vehicle testing centres will re-open on 1 June.

Inter-provincial travel will also be allowed based on the following criteria:

Limited domestic air travel for business purposes will be allowed, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorization based on the reason for travel.

The resumption of domestic flights will be rolled out at selected airports in three phases:

See the detailed statement below, and watch the complete briefing at the bottom of this page:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in


30 May 2020 4:44 PM
by
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
public transport
SA lockdown
lockdown level 3
SA transport sector
domestic air travel

More from Business

zulzi-2jpg

[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs

29 May 2020 3:04 PM

The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-100419-ampng

Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning

29 May 2020 9:15 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retirement couple relationship

How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy, stock market, recession

How to invest globally...during a global pandemic

28 May 2020 7:36 PM

Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

charlys-bakery-insta-picpng

Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help

28 May 2020 7:09 PM

Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction?

28 May 2020 6:43 PM

On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-65146-ampng

Il Designs Creative Approach offers branding solutions to various brands

28 May 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?

27 May 2020 7:58 PM

The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fashion-1345082jpg

South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment

27 May 2020 7:25 PM

RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nasa Artemis logo

The Artemis program to put a woman on the Moon

27 May 2020 7:15 PM

One of six women chosen earlier this year may be the first to walk on the moon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200410 Mbalula

[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3

30 May 2020 2:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

More than 2,000 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 611

29 May 2020 10:21 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 29,240 and the recoveries to date are 14,370.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200526-lesufi-edjpg

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

29 May 2020 6:10 PM

Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dineplan logo

Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers

29 May 2020 5:22 PM

While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unisa Sunnyside chaos

Unisa apologises for online exam glitches

29 May 2020 4:38 PM

Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

[LISTEN] Latest info on SA's Covid-19 hotspots and testing

29 May 2020 4:27 PM

Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan gives a break down of the statistics and the backlog in South Africa's testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EFF condemns ‘ruthless’ murder of George Floyd by US police officer

30 May 2020 6:19 PM

Cosatu calls on Labour Dept to empower workers ahead of level 3 lockdown

30 May 2020 5:47 PM

SA Rugby, Safa and CSA welcome return to action under level 3

30 May 2020 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA