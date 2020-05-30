The Playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” of 30 May 2020.

Signature Tune Momo Wandel Soumah “Bassa” (Guinea)* Momo Wandel Soumah “Toko” * Thione Seck “Sangara” (Senegal)* Thione Seck “Madiguen” * Cesária Évora “Vaquinha Mansa” (Cape Verde) Cesária Évora “Fatalidade” Bonga “Maiorais” (Angola) Eyuphuro “Africa” (Mozambique)• Bonga “O Homem do Saco” Justin Vali “Salegy Gasikara” (Madagascar) Justin Vali “Ny Marina” (Live) Shabalala Rhythm “Umaqondana” (South Africa) Letta Mbulu “Akekho” (South Africa) Thomas Chauke & Shinyori Sisters “Rosa” (South Africa) (From the Best of, Vol. 1, 2007)* Jonas Gwangwa “Morwa” (South Africa) Adziambei Band “Ngondongondo” (South Africa) Ibrahim Ferrer “Oye El Consejo” (Cuba) Jackson do Pandeiro “Viva São João” (Ponta de Pedra)* Kassav’ “Lagé Mwen Pou Mwen Pé Palé” (French West Indies) Ban’biyo “Agwadada” (Guadeloupe - French West Indies)

Please buy these from iTunes. When it comes to “Rosa” there are many versions of this song. Please buy the one from The Best of, Vol. 1, 2007. As far as both “Bassa” and “Toka” please buy only from “Matchowe”, not the other albums by Momo Wandel Soumah.

• Please download from YouTube.

The rest are in the Genesys System.