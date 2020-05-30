The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

Streaming issues? Report here
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa”

30 May 2020 8:13 PM
by
Tags:
Momo Wandel Soumah
Thione Seck
Cesaria Evora
Bonga
Justin Vali
This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month.

The Playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” of 30 May 2020.

  1. Signature Tune

  2. Momo Wandel Soumah “Bassa” (Guinea)*

  3. Momo Wandel Soumah “Toko” *

  4. Thione Seck “Sangara” (Senegal)*

  5. Thione Seck “Madiguen” *

  6. Cesária Évora “Vaquinha Mansa” (Cape Verde)

  7. Cesária Évora “Fatalidade”

  8. Bonga “Maiorais” (Angola)

  9. Eyuphuro “Africa” (Mozambique)•

  10. Bonga “O Homem do Saco”

  11. Justin Vali “Salegy Gasikara” (Madagascar)

  12. Justin Vali “Ny Marina” (Live)

  13. Shabalala Rhythm “Umaqondana” (South Africa)

  14. Letta Mbulu “Akekho” (South Africa)

  15. Thomas Chauke & Shinyori Sisters “Rosa” (South Africa) (From the Best of, Vol. 1, 2007)*

  16. Jonas Gwangwa “Morwa” (South Africa)

  17. Adziambei Band “Ngondongondo” (South Africa)

  18. Ibrahim Ferrer “Oye El Consejo” (Cuba)

  19. Jackson do Pandeiro “Viva São João” (Ponta de Pedra)*

  20. Kassav’ “Lagé Mwen Pou Mwen Pé Palé” (French West Indies)

  21. Ban’biyo “Agwadada” (Guadeloupe - French West Indies)

  • Please buy these from iTunes. When it comes to “Rosa” there are many versions of this song. Please buy the one from The Best of, Vol. 1, 2007. As far as both “Bassa” and “Toka” please buy only from “Matchowe”, not the other albums by Momo Wandel Soumah.

• Please download from YouTube.

The rest are in the Genesys System.


africa-day-1jpg

Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends

30 May 2020 6:20 PM

"This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.

Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

Read More arrow_forward

pj-powers-world-in-union-tygerberg-childrens-choirjpg

PJ Powers and Tygerberg Children's Choir honour COVID-19 essential workers

29 May 2020 5:57 PM

The group has recorded a rendition of the hit song 'World in Union.'

Read More arrow_forward

Sex

[LISTEN] Exploring pleasure as a sexual right

29 May 2020 12:30 PM

In this week's Talking Sex feature, Dr Eve unpacks pleasure as a sexual right.

Read More arrow_forward

drive-in-theaterjpg

ParkUpp hopes to launch drive-in cinemas in SA once it gets the green light

27 May 2020 6:24 PM

ParkUpp co-founder Michael Savvides says exact locations will only be specified once the lockdown regulations allow for it.

Read More arrow_forward

child-daughter-mom-mother-divorce-childhood-trauma-psychologist-parents-123rf

COVID-19 and its impact: Why you should engage your children on their anxieties

26 May 2020 2:41 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to clinical psychologist Viwe Dweba about this.

Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

Sanitisers can cause allergic reaction to your skin

25 May 2020 6:23 PM

Dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho says soaps are much more effective than hand sanitisers.

Read More arrow_forward

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

[LISTEN] Can optimism be learned?

25 May 2020 12:21 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane for more on this.

Read More arrow_forward

Man at check-in counter at airport with passport travel 123rflifestyle 123rf

'Essential travel' approved for South Africans who need to return abroad

24 May 2020 5:01 PM

The Dept of Home Affairs has announced the categories which meet criteria for permission to leave the country.

Read More arrow_forward

