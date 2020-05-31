Streaming issues? Report here
paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg paul-mtirara-thumbnailjpg
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late? Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees. 31 May 2020 1:12 PM
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay. 31 May 2020 11:25 AM
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year. 31 May 2020 10:22 AM
View all Local
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay. 31 May 2020 11:25 AM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
History-making climber Sibusiso Vilane still haunted by his Mandela challenge Sibusiso Vilane knows a thing or two about facing a storm. His historic ascent of Mount Everest in 2003 was filled with them, but... 28 May 2020 4:21 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

31 May 2020 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
SA lockdown
level 3 lockdown
2020 school calendar
return to school
The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year.

Grade 7 and 12 learners are set to return to school on Monday as South Africa moves to Level 3 of the national lockdown.

RELATED: Schools reopen on 1 June: 'We can’t wait until Covid-19 stops. We are ready!'

Other grades will be phased in during July and August, some starting from 6 July with the rest back in class from 3 August.

See the table below for return dates for the different grades as well as remedial schools:

In the latest directive, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says only those schools that have complied with the minimum Covid-19 health, safety and social distancing measures will be allowed to open.

A parent who chooses not to send a child to school is obliged to apply to the head of department and for home education in terms of section 4 of the South African Schools Act.

As it stands, the May/June matric examinations have been moved to November/December.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : New school calendar: return dates for all the grades


31 May 2020 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Angie Motshekga
SA lockdown
level 3 lockdown
2020 school calendar
return to school

More from Local

Kindergarten pre-school children playing 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?

31 May 2020 1:12 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions

31 May 2020 11:25 AM

As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette-two.jpg

Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections

30 May 2020 8:48 PM

Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile-mbalula-briefing-30-maypng

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200410 Mbalula

[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3

30 May 2020 2:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions

Politics Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Monday marks a milestone for South Africa

31 May 2020 3:13 PM

Unions fear schools becoming COVID-19 epicentres due to unpreparedness

31 May 2020 2:52 PM

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes virtual meeting with Sanef

31 May 2020 1:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA