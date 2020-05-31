New school calendar: return dates for all the grades
Grade 7 and 12 learners are set to return to school on Monday as South Africa moves to Level 3 of the national lockdown.
Other grades will be phased in during July and August, some starting from 6 July with the rest back in class from 3 August.
See the table below for return dates for the different grades as well as remedial schools:
In the latest directive, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says only those schools that have complied with the minimum Covid-19 health, safety and social distancing measures will be allowed to open.
A parent who chooses not to send a child to school is obliged to apply to the head of department and for home education in terms of section 4 of the South African Schools Act.
As it stands, the May/June matric examinations have been moved to November/December.
