Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3. 29 May 2020 10:34 AM
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability. 29 May 2020 7:34 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

No Tobacco Day is marked around the world on 31 May.

Minister Mkhize will chair a meeting on tobacco control amid growing opposition to the ongoing ban on cigarette sales from interest groups and South African smokers.

RELATED: Black tobacco farmers: We pay tax and create jobs, but SA govt is suppressing us

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) SA announced on Friday that it is rejoining the fight and heading to court to have the ban declared unlawful.

The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is set to go head to head with government in court in the second week of June.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA


181126 Pravin Gordhan4

Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan

29 May 2020 12:56 PM

The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report.

man-smoking-smoke-cigarette-house-home-123rf

British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban

29 May 2020 10:34 AM

The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3.

Phumla-Williams.jpg

Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position

29 May 2020 7:34 AM

She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability.

202003404 Malema1

Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN

28 May 2020 4:14 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'

28 May 2020 8:14 AM

Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.

dudu myeni

More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa

28 May 2020 7:36 AM

CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson.

ewmbw85xkaapx-ejpg

How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?

27 May 2020 5:11 PM

Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme.

Sorry we're closed sign restaurants covid19 coronavirus 123rf

'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'

27 May 2020 12:56 PM

Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism

27 May 2020 11:31 AM

Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity.

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

Public urged to report police brutality on national service complaints centre

27 May 2020 7:59 AM

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo they will deal directly with matters where police committed a crime.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections

30 May 2020 8:48 PM

Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643.

fikile-mbalula-briefing-30-maypng

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

200410 Mbalula

[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3

30 May 2020 2:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

young-woman-at-home-staring-outside-window-lockdown-blues-123rf

'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'

30 May 2020 10:30 AM

An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

200526-lesufi-edjpg

School governing bodies back teachers' unions in delaying reopening of schools

29 May 2020 6:10 PM

Fedsas CEOPaul Colditz says every school should receive children and educators back under conducive conditions.

Dineplan logo

Save your fave exceeds expectations, sells over R2.2 million worth of vouchers

29 May 2020 5:22 PM

While the on-air campaign has come to an end, the initiative to save small businesses affected by the lockdown will continue.

Unisa Sunnyside chaos

Unisa apologises for online exam glitches

29 May 2020 4:38 PM

Deputy dean of education Veronica Mckay says they have expanded their systems and students were able to write their exams today.

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

Entertainment Local

Protesters would have met 'vicious dogs' if White House fence breached – Trump

31 May 2020 10:37 AM

Rwanda reports its first COVID-19 death

31 May 2020 9:06 AM

Joe Biden condemns violence of US race protests: statement

31 May 2020 8:43 AM

