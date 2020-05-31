Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

No Tobacco Day is marked around the world on 31 May.

Minister Mkhize will chair a meeting on tobacco control amid growing opposition to the ongoing ban on cigarette sales from interest groups and South African smokers.

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) SA announced on Friday that it is rejoining the fight and heading to court to have the ban declared unlawful.

The Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) is set to go head to head with government in court in the second week of June.

Health Minister @DrZweliMkhize will host a virtual meeting on Tobacco Control in South Africa #WorldNoTobaccoDay2020

