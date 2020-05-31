Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies do not want Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools are not ready.

They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Sunday Times reports that according to various sources, Motshekga acknowledged that "the system is not completely ready".

The minister will update the nation on the state of school readiness at 6 pm on Sunday.

BASIC EDUCATION MEDIA BRIEFING ON READINESS FOR SCHOOL REOPENING



Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga will brief media to provide an update on readiness for the reopening of schools @DBE_SA #lockdown3

Date: Sunday, 31 May

Time: 18:00

YouTube: https://t.co/Zp5NOKhMla — Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) May 31, 2020

