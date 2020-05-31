Streaming issues? Report here
Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late? Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees. 31 May 2020 1:12 PM
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay. 31 May 2020 11:25 AM
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year. 31 May 2020 10:22 AM
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay. 31 May 2020 11:25 AM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report. 29 May 2020 12:56 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643. 30 May 2020 8:48 PM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis. 29 May 2020 1:44 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions

31 May 2020 11:25 AM
by
Tags:
Education
Angie Motshekga
COVID-19
SA lockdown
school readiness
level 3 lockdown
2020 school calendar
#returntoschool
As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay.

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies do not want Grade 7 and 12 learners to return to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools are not ready.

They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Sunday Times reports that according to various sources, Motshekga acknowledged that "the system is not completely ready".

The minister will update the nation on the state of school readiness at 6 pm on Sunday.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions


