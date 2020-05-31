UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools are not ready.
They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The Sunday Times reported that according to various sources, Motshekga acknowledged that "the system is not completely ready".
The minister was set to update the nation on the state of school readiness at 6 pm on Sunday, leading to speculation that there would be a policy u-turn.
That briefing has been delayed as "further consultations" take place and re-scheduled for Monday at 11 am.
The briefing by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has been postponed and will now take tomorrow at 11am @DBE_SA https://t.co/lW37qSI6we— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 31, 2020
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
More from Politics
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA
On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.Read More
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan
The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report.Read More
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban
The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3.Read More
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position
She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability.Read More
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.Read More
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'
Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.Read More
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa
CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson.Read More
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?
Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme.Read More
'The same methodology used to open churches must be used to open restaurants'
Restaurant Association Of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts says her industry can't continue to operate under restrictive conditions.Read More
Shining the spotlight on the history of Pan Africanism
Eusebius McKaiser and historian Dr Vashna Jagarnath shine the spotlight on the origins of African unity.Read More
More from Local
[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline
If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.Read More
Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees.Read More
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades
The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year.Read More
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA
On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,035 as South Africa records 1,727 new infections
Cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 30,967. There were 32 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 643.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed
Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.Read More
[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'
An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.Read More