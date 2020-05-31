Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?

According to the newly gazetted revised school calendar for 2020, early childhood development (ECD) centres are set to re-open on 6 July under Level 3 lockdown regulations.

But grave damage has been done and according to an April report jointly published by a number of organisations, as many as 30,000 ECD operators serving poor communities in South Africa run the risk of closure.

Refiloe Mpakanyane discusses the findings with parenting expert Nikki Bush, who points out that the 30,000 does not even cover all ECD centres, some of which are simply known as daycare centres.

Many parents stuck at home with little ones also don't have the proper resources to keep such young children stimulated.

Thousands and thousands are now at home without any of these resources and their parents can't go back to work until they have somebody to look after their children. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She says it's difficult even for parents who are able to work at home because this age group needs constant input from an adult.

These young children are the least able to follow some self-directed learning at home... They don't have the concentration span to actually get on with something by themselves for more than a minute or two or three. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

When you look at medical evidence around young children, they are the least likely to carry the virus and they are the least likely to become infected and if they do become infected they're highly unlikely to get very ill. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

So the thinking, actually, is that these are the first children who should have gone back to school. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush also discusses the knock-on effect of the ECD closures.

These are also the most vulnerable members of our society - they come from the lowest economic sector and to add insult to injury that's 175,000 ECD practitioners who are now out of work... the principals, the teachers, the daycare mothers etcetera who would normally look after children during the day, provide them with some form of stimulation for early learning, as well as food. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She says what happens during these foundation years of a child's life is critical

Many people don't connect the dots with what happens in those early childhood development years. The basis for reading, writing and numeracy is laid in those years. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

It's not abstract learning, it's multi-sensory learning Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

