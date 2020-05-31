Streaming issues? Report here
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline

31 May 2020 3:47 PM
by
Tags:
Nurses
Western Cape government
Healthcare workers
Karl Bremer Hospital
Coronavirus
COVID-19
frontline workers
If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.
Screengrab: Dancing nurses at Karl Bremer Hospital

Healthcare and other hospital workers are at high risk as they continue their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently, nurses at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town made a video celebrating their own brave efforts.

Suiting up, sanitizing and masking up, they dance down a hospital corridor to the beat of the hit song Jerusalema.

The Western Cape Government posted the video with the caption: "Hats off (and masks on) to our frontline healthcare workers at Karl Bremer Hospital for staying positive and motivated during these challenging times."

Enjoy the uplifting moment in the video below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline


