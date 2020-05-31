[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline
Healthcare and other hospital workers are at high risk as they continue their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recently, nurses at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town made a video celebrating their own brave efforts.
Suiting up, sanitizing and masking up, they dance down a hospital corridor to the beat of the hit song Jerusalema.
The Western Cape Government posted the video with the caption: "Hats off (and masks on) to our frontline healthcare workers at Karl Bremer Hospital for staying positive and motivated during these challenging times."
Enjoy the uplifting moment in the video below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline
