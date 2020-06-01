Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi
In a last minute statement, the Basic Education Department on Sunday announced that grade seven and 12 pupils should now return to school on 8 June.
This is after the scheduled briefing by Minister Angie Motshekga was postponed for Monday at 11 am hours before it was meant to start.
RELATED: No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept
Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and National Professional Teacher's Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel to give more insight on the schools reopening.
We warned the department, but we warned it because we had surveyed our membership to get a sense on what is happening on the ground. It was very clear to us that while things had improved by Friday, we were certainly not at a point where we can say that all the schools are going to be ready.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
He says the unions expected that an announcement would be made on Sunday, to calm the fears of the parents and give a clear direction.
What we need now is leadership, which is about calming parents fears. It was very disturbing that we had a late eleventh hour press release that said schools are reopening a week later.Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa
Lesufi says he believes the minister chose sector peace which was very difficult for her to balance.
By Tuesday last week, she had four court cases to fight off. There were four institutions that went to court and they all lost those cases against the minister. I think she chose sector peace as parents were worried and not ignore people's concerns.Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula
Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.Read More
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.Read More
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA
On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.Read More
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan
The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report.Read More
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban
The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3.Read More
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position
She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability.Read More
Malema was not mincing his words that people are going to die - EWN
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise gives details of EFF virtual press conference.Read More
'There is zero evidence that smoking will increase transmission of COVID-19'
Cardiologist Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos says clinical observations show very few smokers are hospitilised for the virus.Read More
More charges could flow from Myeni being declared delinquent director - Outa
CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on Judge Ronel Tolmay ruling against the former SAA chairperson.Read More
How did Cuban doctors register with HPCSA in just three days?
Journalist Aisha Abdool Karim says the Cuban medical school curriculum is in line with the South African programme.Read More