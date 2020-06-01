Streaming issues? Report here
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

1 June 2020 7:39 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Angie Motshekga
schools reopening
8 june
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June.

In a last minute statement, the Basic Education Department on Sunday announced that grade seven and 12 pupils should now return to school on 8 June.

This is after the scheduled briefing by Minister Angie Motshekga was postponed for Monday at 11 am hours before it was meant to start.

RELATED: No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and National Professional Teacher's Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel to give more insight on the schools reopening.

We warned the department, but we warned it because we had surveyed our membership to get a sense on what is happening on the ground. It was very clear to us that while things had improved by Friday, we were certainly not at a point where we can say that all the schools are going to be ready.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

He says the unions expected that an announcement would be made on Sunday, to calm the fears of the parents and give a clear direction.

What we need now is leadership, which is about calming parents fears. It was very disturbing that we had a late eleventh hour press release that said schools are reopening a week later.

Basil Manuel, Executive director - Naptosa

Lesufi says he believes the minister chose sector peace which was very difficult for her to balance.

By Tuesday last week, she had four court cases to fight off. There were four institutions that went to court and they all lost those cases against the minister. I think she chose sector peace as parents were worried and not ignore people's concerns.

Panyaza Lesufi, MEC - Gauteng Education

Listen below to the full conversation:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
