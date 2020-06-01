Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations in honour of George Floyd a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Those demonstrations have inspired other demonstrations in different countries as well.

Bongani Bingwa chats to EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou to give more insight on what is happening in that country.

These protests start out peacefully but then they don't end that way. We have had people walking over the Manhattan Bridge stopping traffic. It has been six days of unrest Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation: