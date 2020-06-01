Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683. 31 May 2020 9:14 PM
No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only... 31 May 2020 7:45 PM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged. 29 May 2020 3:28 PM
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
Home
World

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

1 June 2020 7:53 AM
by
Tags:
Donald Trump
USA
Minneapolis police
George Floyd
protestors
EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America.

Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations in honour of George Floyd a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Those demonstrations have inspired other demonstrations in different countries as well.

RELATED: George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

Bongani Bingwa chats to EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou to give more insight on what is happening in that country.

These protests start out peacefully but then they don't end that way. We have had people walking over the Manhattan Bridge stopping traffic. It has been six days of unrest

Nadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:


1 June 2020 7:53 AM
by
More from World

zweli-mkhizejpg

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

31 May 2020 9:14 PM

South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.

Read More arrow_forward

keedron-bryantpng

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

Read More arrow_forward

27georgefloyd-articlelargejpg

George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder

29 May 2020 1:44 PM

Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis.

Read More arrow_forward

ei-7020-episodic-thumbnail-helen-254x161-fapng

Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19

19 May 2020 1:23 PM

Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Read More arrow_forward

hiv-do-it-yourself-home-test-kit-on-sale-in-uk-mediajpg

Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough

19 May 2020 12:37 PM

Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.

Read More arrow_forward

coronavirus-disease-pandemic-covid-19-123rf

How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics

15 May 2020 4:39 PM

Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.

Read More arrow_forward

Little Richard

The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'

10 May 2020 9:48 AM

American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.

Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19

6 May 2020 11:13 AM

Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Boy child surgical mask computer homeschooling covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children

4 May 2020 6:03 PM

The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Wits University - Shabir Ahmed Madhi

Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths

4 May 2020 5:33 PM

Could the fate of babies depend on infection control practices in resource-constrained hospitals in South Africa?

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Local

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

SACC defends govt’s decision to reopen churches under level 3

1 June 2020 8:00 AM

New day, new lockdown level: S.Africans wake up to new reality

1 June 2020 7:31 AM

The waiting game on education: Will we finally hear from Motshekga today?

1 June 2020 6:55 AM

