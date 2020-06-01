Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death
Government officials, law enforcement officers and protesters in cities across the United States are preparing for a sixth night of mass demonstrations in honour of George Floyd a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Those demonstrations have inspired other demonstrations in different countries as well.
RELATED: George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder
Bongani Bingwa chats to EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou to give more insight on what is happening in that country.
These protests start out peacefully but then they don't end that way. We have had people walking over the Manhattan Bridge stopping traffic. It has been six days of unrestNadia Neophytou, US correspondent - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from World
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000
South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.Read More
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd
'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.Read More
George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder
Eyewitness News correspondent Nadia Neophytou gives updates on developments in Minneapolis.Read More
Helen Rees: The Wits researcher championing SA’s fight against Covid-19
Helen Rees is the pioneer leading South Africa's division in the World Health Organisation's race to find a vaccine for Covid-19.Read More
Scientist hails HIV prevention injection drug breakthrough
Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe says the injection is as good as the daily pill in reducing the HIV infection.Read More
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics
Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19
Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown.Read More
World organisations to host 'Global Classroom' on COVID-19 for children
The live interactive event that will reach 150,000 pupils in 193 countries will take place on Tuesday.Read More
Why do our babies die? Wits researcher unravels mystery around stillbirths
Could the fate of babies depend on infection control practices in resource-constrained hospitals in South Africa?Read More