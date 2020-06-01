The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased traveling under South Africa’s lockdown Level 3.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss these new regulations.

Public transport will open as and when industries are opened and we have looked at the readiness for airlines which will operate with limited service. They gave us a plan and they are ready. Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says taxis will now operate throughout the day with the capacity of 70%.

Prasa is not opening and it will open on the 1 July. They were going to start with limited service but when we looked at their plans, they were not ready. We could not risk to allow trains to run when they are not ready. Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says not all industries are opening, and even though it would be tough, his department will make sure that deadlines are met.

We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis. Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says where there are challenges, the department will evaluate the situation on the ground weekly and where there are challenges it will close the loopholes.

Listen below to the full conversation: