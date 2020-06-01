Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000 South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.
No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only...
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June.
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a...
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient.
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month.
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names.
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today's edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o...
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.
[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged.
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population.
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month.
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula

1 June 2020 8:23 AM
by
Tags:
Transport
Fikile mabalula
lockdown level 3
Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has published a number of new directives which allow for increased traveling under South Africa’s lockdown Level 3.

RELATED: I won't allow anybody to converge illegally and transmit COVID-19 - Mbalula

He joins Bongani Bingwa to discuss these new regulations.

Public transport will open as and when industries are opened and we have looked at the readiness for airlines which will operate with limited service. They gave us a plan and they are ready.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says taxis will now operate throughout the day with the capacity of 70%.

Prasa is not opening and it will open on the 1 July. They were going to start with limited service but when we looked at their plans, they were not ready. We could not risk to allow trains to run when they are not ready.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says not all industries are opening, and even though it would be tough, his department will make sure that deadlines are met.

We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis.

Fikile Mbalula, Minister - Transport

He says where there are challenges, the department will evaluate the situation on the ground weekly and where there are challenges it will close the loopholes.

Listen below to the full conversation:


