[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 12:41
Alcohol ban lifted as SA enters into level 3 lockdown
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Patricia Pillay
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Njabulo Khumalo
Jean Le Roux
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:45
The rules for domestic air travel are out
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:10
Employees can refuse to return to work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:08
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer on how children could feel empowered. 1 June 2020 12:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today's edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

1 June 2020 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
Black Lives Matter
Police
USA
George Floyd
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

Protestors demanding justice for George Floyd have spread across the USA, there has been peaceful protests as well as violence protests.

But, it was this conversation that has gone viral where three generations of black men talking about how to get justice for George Floyd.

Watch this powerful video below:

There were other protests as well:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


1 June 2020 9:05 AM
by
Tags:
Racism
Black Lives Matter
Police
USA
George Floyd

screen-shot-2020-06-01-at-85239-ampng

[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

1 June 2020 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

thandiswa-mazwaijpg

Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert

30 May 2020 7:57 AM

The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can.

artworks-000616705636-u9zlo7-t500x500jpg

[WATCH] I am more ready to give what I have - Bongi Mvuyana

29 May 2020 3:28 PM

Songwriter Bongi Mvuyana performs songs from her latest album Dopamine on #702Unplugged.

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-82038-ampng

Father's review of child's restaurant goes viral

29 May 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-81348-ampng

[WATCH] Adorable moment as one-year-old attempts to tell dad he loves him

29 May 2020 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-29-at-81439-ampng

[WATCH] Madonna's son dancing in honour of George Floyd receives backlash

29 May 2020 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-83925-ampng

[WATCH] 'Black Twitter must be about positivity and black excellence'

28 May 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-28-at-82420-ampng

[WATCH] 12-year-old boy remains cool after he encounters bear in mountains

28 May 2020 8:44 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

screen-shot-2020-05-27-at-83114-ampng

[VIDEO] Man dies after cop kneels on his neck and choking him during arrest

27 May 2020 8:59 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Hydroxychloroquine: a drug dividing the world

1 June 2020 12:30 PM

Motshekga apologises for 'inconveniences' after U-turn on reopening schools

1 June 2020 11:48 AM

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

