[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd

Protestors demanding justice for George Floyd have spread across the USA, there has been peaceful protests as well as violence protests.

But, it was this conversation that has gone viral where three generations of black men talking about how to get justice for George Floyd.

Watch this powerful video below:

I just felt like more (black) people needed to hear this 😞 #GeorgeFloydProtests #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VUWmLdi9cP — teee ❤️ (@g0ldie_teee) May 31, 2020

There were other protests as well:

Peaceful protest in Minneapolis. Share this. Post this. It’s not exciting, it’s not shocking, but it is POWERFUL. pic.twitter.com/tOIjXrPyJJ — Bi Nguyen “killer bee” (@killerbeemma) May 31, 2020

Incredible scene at Colorado’s Capitol right now. Thousands of protesters are lying face down with their hands behind their backs chanting “I can’t breathe.” They’re doing this for 9 mins. #copolitics #denverprotest #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/PaABvp8ZoM — Colorado Times Recorder (@COTimesRecorder) May 30, 2020

