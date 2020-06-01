[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors

Social media is talking after in solidarity with protestors fighting in honour of George Floyd, the police took the knee.

Watch this powerful moment below:

Powerful moment as sheriff's deputies stationed outside the county jail in Oklahoma City take a knee in solidarity with protesters. https://t.co/6WhM4hXdm2 pic.twitter.com/xjlOPJ7oDI — ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020

