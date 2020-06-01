[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga giving an update on the reopening of schools on Monday at 11am.
This comes after she announced at the eleventh hour that grade 7 and grade 12 students will not go back to school as planned on Monday 1 June.
Watch the address here:
