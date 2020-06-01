[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

Today at 12:41 Alcohol ban lifted as SA enters into level 3 lockdown The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Patricia Pillay

Today at 13:35 Covid-19 vaccines The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas

Today at 14:05 Matter of Fact with Africa Check The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check

Njabulo Khumalo

Jean Le Roux

Today at 14:35 Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

Today at 15:45 The rules for domestic air travel are out Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 16:10 Employees can refuse to return to work Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Today at 18:08 What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

