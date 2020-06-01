[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst
It was jubilations and celebration across the country as bottle stores and licenced venues opened their doors to sell alcohol at 9am.
Alcohol sales were under Level 4 and 5 of the coronavirus lockdown but allowed at Level 3 which starts on 1 June.
Under Level 3, alcohol can be sold at any venue with a licence from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm only.
Happy New year 2020 Season 2 👐🤣🤣😂😂#level3lockdown #liquor #heineken #Tops #Savannah #Liquorshops #June1stForTacha #June1st #ICantBreathe #sabcnews #alcohol pic.twitter.com/63ZBOoy6bP— JustBeingAmbitous (@MjRaphalalani) June 1, 2020
😂 its time #Makro#June1st #Tops pic.twitter.com/RCXWcYYjWJ— Indigo Child (@KOLD_child) June 1, 2020
For the love of alcohol 🥂💃😂 #Tops pic.twitter.com/Gevksz2YM7— Lerato Moleya (@lerato_moleya) June 1, 2020
Liquor Shop queue at Cornubia Makro right now pic.twitter.com/vgukj1Q2UL— Patrick Shabalala (@PatrickShabala8) June 1, 2020
