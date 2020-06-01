Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Millions of South Africans are returning to work under lockdown Level 3 today.
Are workplaces ready and what needs to happen to make sure that the rights of workers are not violated?
What are the practical and policy detail of how workplaces must respond to the burdens, duties and opportunities that come with lockdown Level 3 this week?
RELATED: 'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'
Eusebius McKaiser chats to Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) labour market policy coordinator Lebogang Mulaisi and Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies senior economist Neva Makgetla to discuss workplace readiness.
We are trying to do the difficult balancing the livelihoods of workers as well as their health and safety. There is a great deal of uncertainty, workers don't know what measures are in place that employers should have complied with as part of the health and safety directives.Lebogang Mulaisi, Labour market policy coordinator - Cosatu
Makgetla says the readiness of the workplace also falls on both the employer and employees as everyone needs to know about the risk of the virus.
Employers are required to ensure safe workplaces through things like social distances, screening workers in larger workplaces and ensuring that everyone has a masks.Neva Makgetla, Senior economist - Trade and Industrial Policy Strategies
Listen below to the full conversation:
