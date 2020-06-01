[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
Alcohol ban lifted as SA enters into level 3 lockdown
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Patricia Pillay
Today at 13:35
Covid-19 vaccines
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Professor Lynn Morris - Interim Executive Director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseas
Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Cayley Clifford - Researcher at Africa Check
Njabulo Khumalo
Jean Le Roux
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:45
The rules for domestic air travel are out
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc
Today at 16:10
Employees can refuse to return to work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:08
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer on how children could feel empowered. 1 June 2020 12:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning. 1 June 2020 10:54 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date. 1 June 2020 10:43 AM
View all Local
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:28 PM
by
Tags:
Anxiety
Children and anxiety
#Covid19
schools reopening
children and coronavirus
Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer on how children could feel empowered.

Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says the uncertainty around schools reopening and how this will play out may cause some anxiety for parents and children.

How can parents manage their feelings as well as that of their children?

Ancer says the first step would be to find out more about your school's readiness and to go through the guidelines with your child so that they feel empowered.

Even though we don't know everything, there is stuff that we do know so instead of coming from a position of just complete anxiety and uncertainty, we need to look at has come out in terms of children and the fact that there are certain things that will make it safer for them...

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

We do need to look at what is being said by the medical professionals to just get a more realistic perspective, rather than just feeling so out of control in terms of our own anxiety for our children's safety and that will help you be able to communicate with your children in terms of this is what we know and this is what we need to do....

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Parents need to look at their own anxiety because children pick up from us....we need to be guided by what we do know and we need to communicate that in a calm and safe way.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Ancer says anxiety is normal, the problem is when it becomes overwhelming and cannot be managed.

If this is the case, Ancer suggests that you reach out to a helpline for starters.

There are a lot of resources at the moment, helplines that are for free that are offering support for people and can get them in touch with professionals if necessary... such as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist

Click on the link below to hear more....


1 June 2020 12:28 PM
by
Tags:
Anxiety
Children and anxiety
#Covid19
schools reopening
children and coronavirus

More from Local

alcoholjpeg

[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

1 June 2020 10:54 AM

Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie5gif

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 10:43 AM

Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli-mkhizejpg

Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000

31 May 2020 9:14 PM

South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

161102classroomjpg

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

31 May 2020 7:45 PM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations

31 May 2020 7:04 PM

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nurses-dance-at-karl-bremer-hospitalpng

[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline

31 May 2020 3:47 PM

If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kindergarten pre-school children playing 123rflifestyle 123rfeducation 123rf

Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?

31 May 2020 1:12 PM

Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

31 May 2020 10:22 AM

The Basic Education Department gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette-two.jpg

Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fikile-mbalula-briefing-30-maypng

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

Local

Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi

Politics

Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death

World

EWN Highlights

Hydroxychloroquine: a drug dividing the world

1 June 2020 12:30 PM

Motshekga apologises for ‘inconveniences’ after U-turn on reopening schools

1 June 2020 11:48 AM

Flight mode on: Govt agrees to fund SAA rescue, says draft plan

1 June 2020 10:58 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA