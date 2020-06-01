[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools
Clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer says the uncertainty around schools reopening and how this will play out may cause some anxiety for parents and children.
How can parents manage their feelings as well as that of their children?
Ancer says the first step would be to find out more about your school's readiness and to go through the guidelines with your child so that they feel empowered.
Even though we don't know everything, there is stuff that we do know so instead of coming from a position of just complete anxiety and uncertainty, we need to look at has come out in terms of children and the fact that there are certain things that will make it safer for them...Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
We do need to look at what is being said by the medical professionals to just get a more realistic perspective, rather than just feeling so out of control in terms of our own anxiety for our children's safety and that will help you be able to communicate with your children in terms of this is what we know and this is what we need to do....Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
Parents need to look at their own anxiety because children pick up from us....we need to be guided by what we do know and we need to communicate that in a calm and safe way.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
Ancer says anxiety is normal, the problem is when it becomes overwhelming and cannot be managed.
If this is the case, Ancer suggests that you reach out to a helpline for starters.
There are a lot of resources at the moment, helplines that are for free that are offering support for people and can get them in touch with professionals if necessary... such as the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.Ruth Ancer, Clinical psychologist
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst
Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools
Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date.Read More
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,060 as provincial infections surpass 4,000
South Africa has total number of COVID-19 32,683 cases. There were 40 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 683.Read More
No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept
In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only.Read More
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.Read More
[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline
If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.Read More
Are early childhood development centres re-opening far too late?
Parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses a report that traces the impact of the closure on young children, parents and ECD employees.Read More
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades
The Basic Education Department gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year on Friday.Read More
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA
On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More