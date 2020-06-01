Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening u-turn

The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has apologised to parents for following her department’s decision on Sunday to postpone the phased reopening of schools for Grade 7 and 12 pupils to 8 June after several schools were found not to be ready to reopen.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka about what the minister said during her briefing.

Unions have been saying this for weeks that schools are not yet ready especially school sin rural areas. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane is calling for the removal of the minister while South African Principal's Association national president David De Korte says they support the minister's decision.

I think Angie sowed she is not able to steady the ship. Mmusi Maimane, Founder - One South Africa Movement

The reality is that the process of getting ready is an ongoing ready. David de Korte - National president - South African Principal's Association

I think this week will see more schools coming online. I think she made a wise decision. David de Korte - National president - South African Principal's Association

The Western Cape Department of Education has proceeded to open schools saying their schools are ready to receive students.

We are not in opposition to the national government, what we have said is that our schools in the Western Cape can proceed to have learners arrive today. Kerry Mauchline, Spokesperson - Education MEC Debbie Schäfer

Meanwhile, there are protests in some areas in the Western Cape protesting against the reopening of schools today.

This shutdown of the schools will continue to happen until such time we have flattened the curve. Abdulll Karim, Activist

