Celebration galore as alcohol ban is lifted

Liquor stores across the country on Monday morning opened their doors for the first time in months to allow South Africans to stock up.

Alcohol wasn't allowed to be sold under Level 4 and 5 of the COVID-19 lockdown but could be sold under Level 3 which starts on 1 June.

RELATED: Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

Under Level 3, alcohol can be sold at any venue with a liquor licence from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm only.

Clement Manyathela chats to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise and Beer Association of South Africa chief executive officer Patricia Pillay to weigh in on the sale of alcohol.

I am at the Shoprite Liquor Store in Diepkloof Soweto right now, and the situation is very similar to what it was this morning, there are long queues with may people making their way into the store. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

She says employees have been trying to ensure that people are observing social distancing.

People are also bulk buying, so it is very clear that people are excited about today's opening of the liquor stores. Many people are buying in bulk, just incase the president closes them again. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

Pillay says businesses are responding very well to the high demand.

We are really pleased that all the hardwork that has been put in by the associations has now materialised. The signages are all up in terms of safety, there are social distancing signs and sanitisers. Patricia Pillay, CEO - Beer Association of South Africa

Listen below to the full conversation: