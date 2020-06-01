Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has launched its “Covid19 impact on Journalism” report.
The report has highlighted some bad outcomes due to the pandemic.
Some of the negative impact includes the closure of two magazine publishers with the loss of 97 jobs at the one publisher and up to 250 at the other, a plunge in advertising for newspapers at the Big 4 South African publishers as well as in broadcasting.
On the upside the research has noted a massive surge in traffic to credible online news sources.
Sanef deputy chairperson Katy Katopodis says many journalists and freelancers have been severely impacted.
We have seen people having to cut staff, also having to cut salaries.Katy Katopodis, Deputy chairperson - Sanef
On the other side of this is we have seen an absolute spike in the number of people who are consuming news from credible media sources so most of mainstream media houses in South Africa have seen a real increase in their numbers.Katy Katopodis, Deputy chairperson - Sanef
We hope and pray that we do survive this. In fact, in the last few minutes, the suggestion of an emergency relief fund for journalists has just been tabled and the suggestion is particularly for journalists who are freelancers and for media houses who don't have enormous financial backing and who are very small, then this will certainly come into effect.Katy Katopodis, Deputy chairperson - Sanef
I am hoping we will be able to get out of the COVID-19 difficulties with a media industry that is still very much intact even though we have been battered and bruised like the rest of the country and the world for that matter.Katy Katopodis, Deputy chairperson - Sanef
Click here to access the full report
Click on the link below to hear more...
