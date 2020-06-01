Facebook job scams: How it works and how you can protect yourself

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:45
Employees can refuse to return to work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherisa Rajah, Partner ar Fasken
Today at 17:11
Responding to the briefing the media on the state of readiness of schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Paul Colditz
Today at 18:08
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 18:11
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Mabasa - CEO at National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa)
Today at 18:14
Purchasing managers index remains in depressed territory, suggesting subdued activity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leading through Covid. A CEO talks about the hard decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Russon - CEO at Absa Corporate and Investment Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE FROM JHB: FlySafair will prepare to resume a reduced service from 15 June
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elmar Conradie - CEO at Flysafair
Today at 19:12
Business travel opens up. What to expect?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oz Desai - General Manager at Corporate Traveller
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Monetizing innovation: How smart companies design the product around the price, by Madhavan Ramanujam and Georg Tacke
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown and making money as a singer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Loops - Singer and Songwriter at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:26 PM
Facebook job scams: How it works and how you can protect yourself Azania Mosaka speaks to Africa Check's Caley Clifford and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab's Jean le Roux. 1 June 2020 3:11 PM
Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening u-turn One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office. 1 June 2020 2:48 PM
View all Local
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient. 29 May 2020 3:04 PM
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 29 May 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today’s edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:26 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
Thandiswa Mazwai to perform at Play Your Part Africa Live Stream Concert The icon says now is actually an important time for music because it can travel much further than any language can. 30 May 2020 7:57 AM
Mauritius has no active COVID-19 cases M&G African correspondent Simon Allison says they have tested about 7% of their population. 25 May 2020 6:32 PM
The playlist of the special Africa Day Edition of “This is Africa” This weekend’s song list for Richard Nwamba's “This is Africa” show celebrating Africa Month. 23 May 2020 8:44 PM
View all Africa
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Facebook job scams: How it works and how you can protect yourself

1 June 2020 3:11 PM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Job scams
Job seekers
Azania Mosaka speaks to Africa Check's Caley Clifford and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab's Jean le Roux.

Job scams are common and becoming a lot more sophisticated according to Africa Check researcher Cayley Clifford.

Unfortunately scammers often use Facebook to exploit job seekers with pages advertising work.

Clifford collaborated with Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab research associate Jean le Roux to investigate how scammers go about this and make money.

The pair focused on one of the Facebook pages called 'Job Opportunities' for their research.

Clifford says the page typically advertises jobs at local grocery stores, construction companies and government agencies. Most of the posts will request that you comment below to express your interest and share the post in order to be considered.

We spoke to job seekers. One, for example in Port Elizabeth, who did exactly that ... he shared the post and that was the last he heard of it and his story is literally the story of hundreds of people commenting on these posts daily.

Cayley Clifford, Africa Check - Researcher

Le Roux explains how the network operates and makes money when hopefuls engage with the posts.

What this does is it actually games the Facebook algorithm that makes the post seem more popular. So, the post will appear in more people's news feeds, it will be ranked higher if people search for it so it creates this artificial management around the post.

Jean le Roux, Research associate - Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab

The second part of this is as soon as you click on the link they use a thing called a link aggregate so this allows them to have multiple Facebook posts up, all of them using the exact same link and then on this landing page it would have links to the actual website where the adverts were being hosted.

Jean le Roux, Research associate - Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab

The moment that you click through to the actual site, that site is littered with ads, the ads themselves are quite misleading and that is also where these guys make their money.

Jean le Roux, Research associate - Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab

How do you spot false job adverts on Facebook? Clifford says the first thing you should do is take the time to interrogate the advert itself.

Look for any inconsistencies - any spelling or grammar mistakes are immediately a red flag. If you are asked to share the post that is also very suspicious.

Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check

You want to be very cautious of links that don't take you to either the website of the company that is supposedly advertising the job or to a credible and known job portal. Lastly, you want to be very wary of any requests for money.

Cayley Clifford, Researcher - Africa Check

RELATED: How to avoid falling victim to job scams

Click on the link below to find out more...


1 June 2020 3:11 PM
by
Tags:
Facebook
Job scams
Job seekers

More from Local

Mask South African flag coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown 123rf

SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700

1 June 2020 4:26 PM

A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motsheka apologises for school reopening u-turn

1 June 2020 2:48 PM

One South Africa Movement founder Mmusi Maimane says Motshekga should resign or be removed from office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcoholgif

Celebration galore as alcohol ban is lifted

1 June 2020 1:27 PM

Pundits reflect on the first day of liquor stores being opened for the first time in months under lockdown Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

1 June 2020 1:25 PM

On the upside, the research has noted a massive surge in traffic to credible online news sources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

[LISTEN] How to manage your anxiety around the reopening of schools

1 June 2020 12:28 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer on how children could feel empowered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

alcoholjpeg

[VIDEOS] Jubilation as many buy booze to quench their thirst

1 June 2020 10:54 AM

Some customers started queuing outside bottle stores and licenced venues in the early hours of the morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angie5gif

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

1 June 2020 10:43 AM

Grade 7 and grade 12 students were supposed to have returned to school on 1 June but the department postponed the date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

161102classroomjpg

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

31 May 2020 7:45 PM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations

31 May 2020 7:04 PM

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nurses-dance-at-karl-bremer-hospitalpng

[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline

31 May 2020 3:47 PM

If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Angie Motshekga gives update on reopening of schools

Local

Sanef launches report of COVID impact on newsrooms

Local

SA recoveries reach 16,808 as death toll breaches 700

World Local

EWN Highlights

Schaffer: WCED was within its rights to resume classes today

1 June 2020 3:54 PM

Return of SA football closer as Safa says protocols agreed to

1 June 2020 3:44 PM

No decisions taken on SAA draft rescue plan, says DPE

1 June 2020 3:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA