The Aubrey Masango Show
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19

1 June 2020 8:31 PM
by
Tags:
Absa
Charles Russon
Lockdown
COVID-19
hard decisions
National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis continues.

Leaders will have to adapt to a new world post-COVID-19.

The traditional paradigms of a 9 to 5 day office job has become disrupted.

Workers will now be able to work anywhere, use their own devices and manage their own time.

Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking of Absa Group, believes agility and adaptability have come to the fore - businesses adapted to regulations by changing their business models completely.

Restaurants have had to shift to delivery only, fitness instructors are offering online classes and many professionals are consulting via video conferencing.

What is called distributed leadership - mobilising leadership expertise across all levels - will be observed increasingly.

You've heard of the ingenuity of those guys getting the booze out of the store - I think that's what this world requires...the need to be nimble and come up with new and creative ideas while managing across all this complexity and uncertainty...

Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group

I think how we saw it was you've got to plan for the worst and hopefully things pan out better.

Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group

Distributed leadership in a time like this is something that is absolutely fundamental - you can't run and control everything and all decision-making back to the centre - you ultimately have to trust your people whether you are a government, a public sector, or private sector entity.

Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


