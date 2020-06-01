Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
Leaders will have to adapt to a new world post-COVID-19.
The traditional paradigms of a 9 to 5 day office job has become disrupted.
Workers will now be able to work anywhere, use their own devices and manage their own time.
Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking of Absa Group, believes agility and adaptability have come to the fore - businesses adapted to regulations by changing their business models completely.
Restaurants have had to shift to delivery only, fitness instructors are offering online classes and many professionals are consulting via video conferencing.
What is called distributed leadership - mobilising leadership expertise across all levels - will be observed increasingly.
You've heard of the ingenuity of those guys getting the booze out of the store - I think that's what this world requires...the need to be nimble and come up with new and creative ideas while managing across all this complexity and uncertainty...Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
I think how we saw it was you've got to plan for the worst and hopefully things pan out better.Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
Distributed leadership in a time like this is something that is absolutely fundamental - you can't run and control everything and all decision-making back to the centre - you ultimately have to trust your people whether you are a government, a public sector, or private sector entity.Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.Read More
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
[LISTEN] Joburg media company offering free advertising to small businesses
JB Media and Yooh Media have taken up the task of helping small businesses with advertising on their digital billboards.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs
The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient.Read More
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.Read More
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic
Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.Read More
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help
Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth .Read More