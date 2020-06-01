Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index is calculated as the weighted average of the following: Business Activity, New Orders, Employment, Supplier Deliveries and Inventories.
The Money Show wanted to know if there is any pulse left or if the patient must be wheeled out of the room.
Even further back, the last ten years... manufacturing in SA has been fairly dormant.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
I guess if you want to look at a sub-sector industry... the motor industry has had a better time - where something like clothing manufacturing has been decimated so I guess it does vary by sector but in general the data we've had during lockdown has obviously been...extremely weak.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We need small bites here - if you tackle the problem little bit by little bit you do make headway - I do think we can make headway.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
[LISTEN] Joburg media company offering free advertising to small businesses
JB Media and Yooh Media have taken up the task of helping small businesses with advertising on their digital billboards.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs
The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient.Read More
Cachét Creative specialises in wedding and event planning
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.Read More
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic
Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.Read More
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help
Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth .Read More
SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction?
On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual.Read More