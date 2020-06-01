British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

The battle for the unbanning of tobacco sales during the lockdown has taken off again.

British American Tobacco (BAT) and the Free Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) are approaching the courts to challenge government's extension of the ban on cigarette sales during level 3 of the national lockdown.

Joanne Joseph speaks to Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan about the legal battle.

Fita definitely seems determined to have this matter heard and it is set down for 9 and 10 June. Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

Fita has required the government to provide a record of decision as to what led them to make the choice that they did with regards to the tobacco ban. Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

BAT is expected to launch their challenge in the Western Cape High court. Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

