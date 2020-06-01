Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:06
Curbing the harmful use of alcohol in the country
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Charles Parry - Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Co
Today at 21:35
Back to School: Are SGBs, unions, education dept speaking in one voice?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Can you refuse to return to work if the necessary precautions aren't in place? Elements Global Solutions employment director Sherisa Rajah shares some of what the new regulations prescribe. 1 June 2020 5:57 PM
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet Domestic air travel for anything other than leisure and tourism is legal again under Level 3 rules. 1 June 2020 5:02 PM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June. 1 June 2020 4:57 PM
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3? Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level. 1 June 2020 11:35 AM
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3. 1 June 2020 8:23 AM
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June. 1 June 2020 7:39 AM
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity. 1 June 2020 7:37 PM
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales. 1 June 2020 6:59 PM
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here? Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time. 1 June 2020 6:48 PM
The playlist of the Special Africa Day Edition of "This is Africa" This weekend's song list for Richard Nwamba's "This is Africa" show celebrating Africa Month. 30 May 2020 8:13 PM
Celebrating Africa Month with the continent's music legends "This is Africa with Richard Nwamba" will feature 10 of the continent's legendary names. 30 May 2020 6:20 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
#ExtraTime with Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane In today's edition of Extra Time, we speak to Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane about her many years in the sport, and some o... 28 May 2020 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Police officers take the knee in solidarity with George Floyd protestors Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
[WATCH] 3 generations of black men discuss how to get justice for George Floyd Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 1 June 2020 9:05 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership' Honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau says the country is having multiple crises at once. 1 June 2020 5:12 PM
SA recoveries reach 17,291 as death toll breaches 700 A total of 742,742 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 17,617 have been conducted since the previous report. 1 June 2020 4:55 PM
Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 1 June 2020 7:53 AM
British American Tobacco SA goes to court again over cigarette ban

Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan says FITA is determined to have the matter heard on 9 and 10 June.

The battle for the unbanning of tobacco sales during the lockdown has taken off again.

British American Tobacco (BAT) and the Free Trade and Independent Tobacco Association (FITA) are approaching the courts to challenge government's extension of the ban on cigarette sales during level 3 of the national lockdown.

Joanne Joseph speaks to Business Day specialist reporter Karyn Maughan about the legal battle.

Fita definitely seems determined to have this matter heard and it is set down for 9 and 10 June.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

Fita has required the government to provide a record of decision as to what led them to make the choice that they did with regards to the tobacco ban.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

BAT is expected to launch their challenge in the Western Cape High court.

Karyn Maughan, Specialist reporter - Business Day

Listen to the full interview below...


