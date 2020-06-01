'US in worst circumstances, there has been no presidential leadership'
People in cities around the world have marched in solidarity with protesters in America calling for justice for the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died when a white officer knelt on his next for nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly complained he could not breathe.
Joanne Joseph speaks to Wits University honorary professor of international relations John Stremlau about what is happening in America.
RELATED: Chaos erupts in US as protestors demand justice for George Floyd's death
We are witnessing a dismal story where you are having multiple crises at the same time.John Stremlau, Honorary professor of international relations - Wits University
RELATED: George Floyd's family demand officers implicated to be charged with murder
We are in the worst circumstances and there has been no presidential leadership from the top.John Stremlau, Honorary professor of international relations - Wits University
Listen to the full interview below...
