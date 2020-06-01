What the airlines will accept is an interesting question - Phillip de Wet
Domestic air travel in South Africa is allowed under Level 3 in terms of transport regulations published on Saturday morning, as long as it is not for tourism purposes or leisure.
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet explains.
The approach that the government has taken is that any person who travels must be able to show that they need to travel. Much in the way with Visas and passports and so on, this is pushed down to the airlines themselves to check.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
What the airlines will accept is an interesting question. At the moment a lot of people are simply travelling with letters form their employers, people like MPs and others that have special dispensations can for instance just prove that they are members of Parliament.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
For now, only four airports will be open for passengers:
-
OR Tambo International and Lanseria Airport in Johannesburg
-
Cape Town International
-
King Shaka International outside Durban.
You can fly between Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Both Lanseria and OR Tambo are open, that's it for now. Once the authorities are satisfied, phase two airports have the ability to do the kind of screening which is necessary then maybe they will be opening.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider Inc
Click on the link below to hear more...
