[LISTEN] Joburg media company offering free advertising to small businesses

Many businesses have been negatively affected by the impact of COVID-19.

JB Media and Yooh Media have taken up the task of helping small businesses by offering them free advertising space on their digital billboards.

Joanne Joseph spoke to Yooh managing director Benjamin Deeb to find out more.

We believe that a sustainable business environment is critical to us all so essentially we decided to offer free advertising space on our digital screen network. Benjamin Deeb, Managing director - Yooh

We have already promised businesses up over a R1 million worth of advertising. After we were features in the Good Things Guy we had an overwhelming response so we had to implement a formal application process. Benjamin Deeb, Managing director - Yooh

