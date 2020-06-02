[WATCH] Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Interaction between father and son shows that people aren't born racists

Social media is talking after an interaction between a father and son shows that people are not born racists and that racism is taught.

Watch the video below to see what we mean:

Racism isn’t born it is taught !! pic.twitter.com/tuP1Jc4YFk — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) May 31, 2020

