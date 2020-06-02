Motorists have until midnight to fill up before petrol price increase
Motorists have until midnight on Tuesday to fill up their tanks before the petrol price increases.
According to the Department of Energy on Monday said the retail price of all grades of petrol would increase by R1.18 cents per litre and diesel would rise by 22 cents.
High oil prices due to a decrease in production and increased demand in the United States led to the hikes, the department has said.
Fuel Prices Adjustment for June 2020.https://t.co/onPKMrSbQh https://t.co/rbpA5zcyVM#FuelPrice #level3lockdown #Level3 #Covid_19SA #COVID19 @DMRE_ZA @GCISMedia @SABCNews @eNCA @GwedeMantashe1 #staysafe— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@Energy_ZA) June 1, 2020
More from Politics
What do you need to know about lockdown Level 3? Pundits explain
Nickolaus Bauer on the Eusebius McKaiser Show facilitates a discussion on the different regulations under this new lockdown level.Read More
'Private sector must play role in emerging farmers to ensure food security'
AgriSA deputy executive director Christo van der Heeder reflects on what is happening with the Land Bank.Read More
Are workplaces ready to welcome workers during lockdown Level 3?
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion on the state of readiness for employers for employees during this lockdown level.Read More
We are looking at 50% for buses and 70% for taxis - Fikile Mbalula
Transport minister gives the different regulations for the industry as the country moves to lockdown Level 3.Read More
Motshekga chose not to ignore parents concerns on reopening of schools - Lesufi
Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Naptosa's Basil Manuel weigh in on pupils now returning to schools on 8 June.Read More
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.Read More
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA
On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.Read More
Mkhwebane and EFF lose Constitutional Court appeal bid against Gordhan
The minister's lawyer Tebogo Malatji reflects on the courts ruling on the so called Sars rogue unit report.Read More
British American Tobacco to take legal action over government's cigarette ban
The sale of tobacco will continue to be prohibited under lockdown Level 3.Read More
Phumla Williams on getting nod for top government communications position
She says even though it has been a painful journey to get to where she is, she always served SA to the best of her ability.Read More