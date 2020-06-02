Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?
Electricity usage is usually a good indicator if the economy is kicking off again.
Has there been an increase the past few days since Alert level 3 started?
The Money Show interviews Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer at Eskom.
Nothing spectacular the last two days but what we have seen over the last two weeks was a steady increase in demand - an evening peak of between 30 and 31 thousand Megawatts - quite up from the lockdown demand of 24 thousand Megawatts.Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
Is that not winter-related or does that indicate an increase in daytime industrial activity?
We've actually seen an industrial increase from heavy metal customers as well as mines - we've also had a discussion with the Minerals Council last week on what we can expect.Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
We've seen an increase from about 23 - 24 thousand to just under 31 thousand MegaWatts.Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom
We were quite privileged during lockdown to do quite some opportunistic short-term urgent maintenance... unfortunately the reliabiality maintenance that takes 30 to 60 days we had to sit out but we did quite a bit of short-term maintenance so...yes we'll meet demand.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Towards the middle of July we expect a demand in excess of 33-and-a-half thousand Megawatts.Jan Oberholzer, COO- Eskom
Listen to the interview below.
