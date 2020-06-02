What is the cash register till showing for small enterprises?
Yoco, distributor of point-of-sale devices to merchants, has launched the Yoco Small Business Recovery Monitor - a live, publicly available, small business transaction data resource.
It is available at www.yoco.com.
Small businesses have had to pay operating expenses and salaries through the lockdown, in spite of being forced to close or deal with sharply lower sales.
The index would track the recovery of small businesses in South Africa through and after the lockdown.
We've seen a fairly non-linear slow burn of recovery over the last six to seven weeks... we saw the lowest level in the second week of April - we were 92 per cent down across our entire base of small business owners.Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco
At Level four the numbers started improving week to week - actually as of last Friday we were halfway to recovery... there were actually four provinces that had passed the halfway mark.Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco
Yesterday the numbers jumped to 66 per cent...we're taking it with a pinch of salt, it was a day where people were loading baskets across the country...Matt Brownell, head of Brand & Communications - Yoco
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
University of Pretoria launches free National Support Portal for SMMEs
The University of Pretoria's Centre for Entrepreneurship has launched a free National Support Portal for SMMEs.Read More
Are job opportunities picking up for domestic workers again?
Domestic workers and gardeners are allowed back at work this week, as lockdown restrictions relax under Level 3.Read More
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?
Level 3 of lockdown started this week and business is picking up.Read More
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis continues.Read More
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.Read More
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
[LISTEN] Joburg media company offering free advertising to small businesses
JB Media and Yooh Media have taken up the task of helping small businesses with advertising on their digital billboards.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
[LISTEN] Zulzi's Donald Valoyi talks the future of e-commerce and creating jobs
The founder shares his insights on the e-commerce space and how his company has managed to be resilient.Read More